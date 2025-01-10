Régis Le Bris dropped a big team selection hint in his pre-match press conference on Thursday, confirming that he has no intention of making wholesale changes to his starting XI in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.
However, he did confirm his intention to make ‘a couple’ of changes, while the bench could also be bolstered by some players returning from injury. So this is what we thinking his starting XI and bench might look like when Stoke City arrive at the Stadium of Light...
1. GK - Simon Moore
While Le Bris has made clear that he will not rotate his side heavily, it would be a surprise if he did not use this game as an opportunity to top up Moore's match sharpness. He proved himself a very reliable deputy when Patterson was injured earlier this season and deserves another chance. | Frank Reid
2. RB - Trai Hume
With Le Bris eager to keep the core of his side in place and cover at right back minimal in the squad, it seems fairly certain that Trai Hume will be called upon to start here. | Richard Sellers/PA Wire
3. CB - Luke O'Nien
This looks like a good chance to give Chris Mepham a well deserved rest ahead of some crucial fixtures and O'Nien's remarkable endurance means you'd have no concerns around him featuring here. | Chris Fryatt
4. CB - Leo Hjelde
Le Bris has ruled out using this game as an audition for squad players but has said there are a small handful he'd like to get some minutes for. Hjelde has been a reliable sub for Le Bris throughout the campaign and you'd think he'd want to reward him with a start. | Frank Reid
