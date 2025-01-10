Régis Le Bris's Sunderland starting XI and substitutes to face Stoke City in the FA Cup predicted - gallery

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 10th Jan 2025, 13:00 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2025, 13:02 GMT

Sunderland face Stoke City in the third round of the FA Cup at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon

Régis Le Bris dropped a big team selection hint in his pre-match press conference on Thursday, confirming that he has no intention of making wholesale changes to his starting XI in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

However, he did confirm his intention to make ‘a couple’ of changes, while the bench could also be bolstered by some players returning from injury. So this is what we thinking his starting XI and bench might look like when Stoke City arrive at the Stadium of Light...

While Le Bris has made clear that he will not rotate his side heavily, it would be a surprise if he did not use this game as an opportunity to top up Moore's match sharpness. He proved himself a very reliable deputy when Patterson was injured earlier this season and deserves another chance.

1. GK - Simon Moore

While Le Bris has made clear that he will not rotate his side heavily, it would be a surprise if he did not use this game as an opportunity to top up Moore's match sharpness. He proved himself a very reliable deputy when Patterson was injured earlier this season and deserves another chance. | Frank Reid

With Le Bris eager to keep the core of his side in place and cover at right back minimal in the squad, it seems fairly certain that Trai Hume will be called upon to start here.

2. RB - Trai Hume

With Le Bris eager to keep the core of his side in place and cover at right back minimal in the squad, it seems fairly certain that Trai Hume will be called upon to start here. | Richard Sellers/PA Wire

This looks like a good chance to give Chris Mepham a well deserved rest ahead of some crucial fixtures and O'Nien's remarkable endurance means you'd have no concerns around him featuring here.

3. CB - Luke O'Nien

This looks like a good chance to give Chris Mepham a well deserved rest ahead of some crucial fixtures and O'Nien's remarkable endurance means you'd have no concerns around him featuring here. | Chris Fryatt

Le Bris has ruled out using this game as an audition for squad players but has said there are a small handful he'd like to get some minutes for. Hjelde has been a reliable sub for Le Bris throughout the campaign and you'd think he'd want to reward him with a start.

4. CB - Leo Hjelde

Le Bris has ruled out using this game as an audition for squad players but has said there are a small handful he'd like to get some minutes for. Hjelde has been a reliable sub for Le Bris throughout the campaign and you'd think he'd want to reward him with a start. | Frank Reid

