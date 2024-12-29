Régis Le Bris's Sunderland starting XI and substitutes to face Stoke City predicted - gallery

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 29th Dec 2024

Sunderland are looking to keep pace with the top three when they travel to Stoke on Sunday

Sunderland are back in action when they face Stoke City on Sunday afternoon.

Head coach Régis Le Bris has a number of injury concerns and some big decisions to make as he weighs up the impact of potential fatigue on his players amid a busy schedule. Here’s what we think he might do, both with his starting XI and his bench

1. GK - Anthony Patterson

Kept a clean sheet against Millwall last time out and little doubt he'll start in this game. | Frank Reid

2. RB - Alan Browne

Browne did well after coming back into the side at right back last week and Le Bris all but confirmed he'll stay there in his pre-match press conference. It gives the head coach a chance to further assess his suitability for the position, top up his match fitness and limit the risk of rushing Leo Hjelde back. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

3. CB - Chris Mepham

Continues to be a crucial part of the XI and no doubt over his place with Dan Ballard still sidelined. | Richard Sellers/PA Wire

4. CB - Luke O'Nien

Missed a penalty last week but kept a valuable clean sheet and continues to be a hugely dependable player. | Frank Reid

