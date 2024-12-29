Sunderland are back in action when they face Stoke City on Sunday afternoon.
Head coach Régis Le Bris has a number of injury concerns and some big decisions to make as he weighs up the impact of potential fatigue on his players amid a busy schedule. Here’s what we think he might do, both with his starting XI and his bench
1. GK - Anthony Patterson
Kept a clean sheet against Millwall last time out and little doubt he'll start in this game. | Frank Reid
2. RB - Alan Browne
Browne did well after coming back into the side at right back last week and Le Bris all but confirmed he'll stay there in his pre-match press conference. It gives the head coach a chance to further assess his suitability for the position, top up his match fitness and limit the risk of rushing Leo Hjelde back. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo
3. CB - Chris Mepham
Continues to be a crucial part of the XI and no doubt over his place with Dan Ballard still sidelined. | Richard Sellers/PA Wire
4. CB - Luke O'Nien
Missed a penalty last week but kept a valuable clean sheet and continues to be a hugely dependable player. | Frank Reid
