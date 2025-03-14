Régis Le Bris has some big decisions to make as Sunderland face the difficult task of trying to beat a Coventry City in exceptional form despite their loss to Derby County in midweek.
Here’s how we think he might go, both with his starting XI and his bench...
1. GK - Anthony Patterson
Solid performance across the two legs of the semi finals and will play here. Will hope he can repeat his clean sheet from the League One play-off final, where he made one vital save from Sam Vokes. | Frank Reid
2. RB - Trai Hume
Recently named Sunderland's player of the season, Hume is one of the first names on the teamsheet and has a crucial role to play. | Frank Reid
3. CB - Dan Ballard
It was a bold call to bring Ballard back for the semi finals but his dominant display meant that Le Bris was completely vindicated. No doubt he'll keep his place for this one. | Stu Forster/Getty Images Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images
4. CB - Luke O'Nien
O'Nien's leadership and quality on the ball from deep areas mean he is a must pick. Dan Ballard rightly took the headlines after the semi finals but O'Nien was excellent in both games. | Frank Reid