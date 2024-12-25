Régis Le Bris's Sunderland starting XI and subs to face Blackburn Rovers predicted - gallery

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 25th Dec 2024, 12:00 GMT

Sunderland will travel to Ewood Park on Boxing Day with over 7,000 visiting supporters expected

Sunderland return to Championship action at Blackburn Rovers on Boxing Day.

Régis Le Bris has some big decisions to make both in terms of his starting XI and his substitute’s bench, and this is what we think he might go with...

Le Bris admitted Patterson would have to learn from Cardiff's goal at the weekend, when he spilled a cross while potentially being fouled by Yousef Salech. Still expected to keep his place.

1. GK - Anthony Patterson

Le Bris admitted Patterson would have to learn from Cardiff's goal at the weekend, when he spilled a cross while potentially being fouled by Yousef Salech. Still expected to keep his place. | Frank Reid

Unlucky not to register yet another assist in midweek when Wilson Isidor nodded his pinpoint cross wide of the near post. In strong form and will continue here.

2. RB - Trai Hume

Unlucky not to register yet another assist in midweek when Wilson Isidor nodded his pinpoint cross wide of the near post. In strong form and will continue here. | Frank Reid

Has slotted back into the side seamlessly since Dan Ballard's injury. Scored against Cardiff City and played an important role in Romaine Mundle's equaliser.

3. CB - Chris Mepham

Has slotted back into the side seamlessly since Dan Ballard's injury. Scored against Cardiff City and played an important role in Romaine Mundle's equaliser. | Richard Sellers/PA Wire

Made his 300th appearance for the club recently and is delivering a consistent run of performances.

4. CB - Luke O'Nien

Made his 300th appearance for the club recently and is delivering a consistent run of performances. | Frank Reid

