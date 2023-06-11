News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland's starting XI and squad next season if the rumours are true - including new signing: photo gallery

Here’s a look at what Sunderland’s starting XI could look like next season if some of the transfer rumours turn out to be true during the summer...
By James Copley
Published 11th Jun 2023, 15:00 BST

Sunderland face an interesting summer with several key positions requiring some attention in the transfer window and the rumour mill already in overdrive regarding potential incomings and outgoings.

With that in mind, we have put together a possible starting XI and squad for next season, including some of the possible signings, if the transfer gossip turns out to be true. Take a look here:

The Sunderland stopper is firmly Tony Mowbray's number-one goalkeeper.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

The Sunderland stopper is firmly Tony Mowbray's number-one goalkeeper. Photo: Clive Mason

The Northern Ireland right-back was a revelation for Sunderland towards the back end of the season.

2. RB: Trai Hume

The Northern Ireland right-back was a revelation for Sunderland towards the back end of the season. Photo: Stu Forster

The former Tottenham Hotspur left-back has proved his quality in the Championship under Tony Mowbray.

3. LB: Dennis Cirkin

The former Tottenham Hotspur left-back has proved his quality in the Championship under Tony Mowbray. Photo: Clive Mason

The Australian centre-back has just signed for Sunderland from Central Coast Mariners.

4. CB: Nectar Triantis

The Australian centre-back has just signed for Sunderland from Central Coast Mariners. Photo: Hagen Hopkins

