News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Sunderland's stance on potential outgoing 'revealed' as youth coach could be poached

Sunderland Under-21 boss Graeme Murty is understood to be a candidate for the Oxford United job, according to reports down south.

By James Copley
2 hours ago - 1 min read

Oxford sacked manager Karl Robinson last week after a seventh defeat in eight games with reports naming Sunderland youth coach Murty as a potential candidate to fill the vacant role.

The U’s have taken one point from their wretched run and lost 3-0 at home to Bristol Rovers on Saturday with defeat leaving them 17th in League One.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The former Reading defender has previously coached youth teams at Southampton and Norwich before he joined Rangers in 2016 as Development Squad Head Coach. Murty also had two spells as first-team manager at Ibrox.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 12: Graeme Murty is seen during the UEFA Youth League match between Rangers U19 and Atletico Madrid U19 at Firhill Park on February 12, 2020 in Glasgow, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 12: Graeme Murty is seen during the UEFA Youth League match between Rangers U19 and Atletico Madrid U19 at Firhill Park on February 12, 2020 in Glasgow, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 12: Graeme Murty is seen during the UEFA Youth League match between Rangers U19 and Atletico Madrid U19 at Firhill Park on February 12, 2020 in Glasgow, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
Most Popular

However, a fresh report from the Oxford Mail states that Murty is being eyed by The U’s for the position vacated by Robsinson.

They also claim that United have not yet made a “formal approach” to Sunderland to seek permission to hold talks but add that the Black Cats and Kristjaan Speakman would be unlikely to stand in Murty’s way if he was offered a managerial position and “expressed an interest in taking it”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Former Lincoln City and Blackpool boss Michael Appleton, who managed Oxford United from 2014 to 2017, is currently the favourite with the bookies to take charge at the Kassam Stadium.

It has also been claimed that ex-Oxford United coach Des Buckingham is in the frame to replace Robinson after the 38-year-old has impressed during his time managing within the City Football Group, who own Manchester City and New York City.

Oxford UnitedKarl RobinsonSunderlandMichael AppletonOxford