Oxford sacked manager Karl Robinson last week after a seventh defeat in eight games with reports naming Sunderland youth coach Murty as a potential candidate to fill the vacant role.

The U’s have taken one point from their wretched run and lost 3-0 at home to Bristol Rovers on Saturday with defeat leaving them 17th in League One.

The former Reading defender has previously coached youth teams at Southampton and Norwich before he joined Rangers in 2016 as Development Squad Head Coach. Murty also had two spells as first-team manager at Ibrox.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 12: Graeme Murty is seen during the UEFA Youth League match between Rangers U19 and Atletico Madrid U19 at Firhill Park on February 12, 2020 in Glasgow, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

They also claim that United have not yet made a “formal approach” to Sunderland to seek permission to hold talks but add that the Black Cats and Kristjaan Speakman would be unlikely to stand in Murty’s way if he was offered a managerial position and “expressed an interest in taking it”.

Former Lincoln City and Blackpool boss Michael Appleton, who managed Oxford United from 2014 to 2017, is currently the favourite with the bookies to take charge at the Kassam Stadium.