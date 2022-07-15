Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats will begin their 2022/23 campaign on Sunday, July 31 (12pm kick-off), with the match set to be televised on Sky Sports.

Adult tickets are priced between £29 and £35, while under-22 and over-65s tickets can be purchased at a cheaper price.

Sunderland have already sold 31,232 season tickets for the upcoming campaign (as of noon on Friday, July 15), following their promotion from League One.

Sunderland fans at the Stadium of Light.

Tickets can be bought online, at the club’s ticket office or over the phone, with more details available on the club’s website.

Coventry finished 12th in the Championship last season and have recently signed former Sunderland defender Callum Doyle on loan from Manchester City.

After hosting the Sky Blues, Sunderland will travel to Bristol City the following weekend, with their second home game of the season coming on Saturday, August 13 against QPR.

Sunderland have also confirmed that tickets for their pre-season game against Hartlepool United on Monday, July 25 have sold out.

The Echo's chief Sunderland writer Phil Smith is providing in-depth coverage of the Portugal tour.

The trip to the Suit Direct Stadium will be the Black Cats’ final friendly fixture before the start of the new campaign.

Hartlepool finished 17th in the League Two table last season following their return to the Football League.

Tickets remain on sale for Sunderland’s friendly matches against Accrington Stanley on Saturday, July 23.

Sunderland returned from their eight-day training camp in Portugal this week and are set to face Dundee United at Tannadice Park on Saturday.