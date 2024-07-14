Sunderland's stadium capacity vs Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Portsmouth & all 2024-25 Championship rivals

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna

Sports Reporter

Published 14th Jul 2024, 18:00 BST

Sunderland have the biggest stadium in the Championship but how does the Stadium of Light compare to other grounds?

Sunderland fans have less than a month to wait until they are back in Championship action but Black Cats supporters will need to wait a little longer until they can return to the Stadium of Light.

First up is a long trip to Cardiff City on the opening weekend before the first home fixture of the campaign against Sheffield Wednesday on August 18. The Stadium of Light is the biggest ground that opposing sides will visit this season but just how large is it in comparison to all the home stadia of their 23 Championship rivals? From Luton Town to Leeds United and more, we take a look below...

Capacity: 12,000

1. 24th: Luton Town - Kenilworth Road

Capacity: 12,000 | Getty Images

Capacity: 12,500

2. 23rd: Oxford United - Kassam Stadium

Capacity: 12,500 Photo: Cameron Howard

Capacity - 18,200

3. 22nd: Plymouth Argyle - Home Park

Capacity - 18,200 Photo: Ryan Hiscott

Capacity: 18,400

4. 21st: Queen's Park Rangers - Loftus Road

Capacity: 18,400 | Getty Images

