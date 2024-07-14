Sunderland fans have less than a month to wait until they are back in Championship action but Black Cats supporters will need to wait a little longer until they can return to the Stadium of Light.

First up is a long trip to Cardiff City on the opening weekend before the first home fixture of the campaign against Sheffield Wednesday on August 18. The Stadium of Light is the biggest ground that opposing sides will visit this season but just how large is it in comparison to all the home stadia of their 23 Championship rivals? From Luton Town to Leeds United and more, we take a look below...