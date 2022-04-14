The Daily Record have stated that Rangers are interested in signing the 25-year-old striker.

Stewart will enter the final year of his contract at the Stadium of Light in the summer and is currently Sunderland’s top scorer.

The report also states that contract talks have been postponed as the Wearsiders concentrate on promotion from League One.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ross Stewart

Stewart was an unused substitute as Scotland drew 1-1 with Poland at Hampden Park back in March.

That was the first time Stewart earned a national team call-up, after scoring 22 League One goals for the Black Cats this season.

Scotland conceded a controversial 94th-minute penalty against Poland in a friendly match, as Steve Clarke’s side were denied a seventh consecutive win.

When asked about Stewart before the match, former Black Cat James McFadden, who won 49 caps for Scotland, told Sky Sports News: “Ross Stewart is a player I have admired for a long time, not just because he’s scoring goals for Sunderland but because he’s a player that you can see the progression.

shown he can be a team player. His workrate is exceptional.

“Some of the goals he’s scored this season look as though he suits the style that Steve Clarke wants to play. If they can provide the crosses for him then he will definitely find the back of the net.

“Sunderland are a massive club, there’s no doubt about it, but playing in League One is a big gamble that has paid off.