The Black Cats were beaten 1-0 in the reverse fixture at the Riverside back in September, yet much has changed at both clubs since then.

Since Michael Carrick’s appointment at Boro in October, the club have won eight of their 11 league games to climb back into play-off contention.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has also had more time to work with his squad, with the Black Cats also within reach of the top six.

Ryan Giles of Middlesbrough and Patrick Roberts of Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

Here are some of the key areas where Sunday’s match could be won or lost:

The midfield match-up

Since Carrick took charge of Boro at the end of October, they have seen more of the ball in nine of their 11 Championship matches – with the only exceptions coming in a defeat at Burnley and 3-1 win at Hull in the head coach’s second game in charge.

Boro academy graduate Hayden Hackney, 20, has started every game under Carrick in Boro’s engine room, alongside Jonny Howson, and is ranked among the Championship’s top 10 midfield players for passes per 90 minutes this season.

Sunderland’s midfield line-up has also been consistent for most of the campaign, with 21-year-old Dan Neil forming an effective partnership with experienced captain Corry Evans.

Like against Swansea last weekend, Mowbray won’t want the opposition to come and dominate possession at the Stadium of Light.

Middlesbrough’s threat down the left

While Carrick has switched Boro’s formation to play with a back four, full-back Ryan Giles is still given plenty of licence to attack down the left.

The Wolves loanee has registered nine Championship assists this season, the most in the division, and is allowed to get forward when right-back Tommy Smith tucks in on the opposite flank.

Sunderland will therefore need to stop the supply on their right flank, where Trai Hume has impressed at full-back in recent weeks.

If Patrick Roberts keeps his place on Sunderland’s right, the former Boro player will have to be aware of his defensive responsibilities, while also looking to hurt the visitors by attacking the space Giles may leave.

Can Middlesbrough cope with Ross Stewart?

One big difference from September’s game at the Riverside is that Sunderland will have top scorer Ross Stewart available.

The 26-year-old picked up an injury in the warm-up during the aforementioned fixture, significantly changing the Black Cats’ gameplan.

Boro centre-back Dael Fry was able to manage Sunderland forward Ellis Simms that evening, yet Mowbray’s side should pose a far greater attacking threat this time around.

Not only has Stewart scored five goals in six appearances since returning from that lengthy thigh injury, he will also be supported by the influential Amad.

The Manchester United loanee made his Sunderland debut when he came off the bench against Boro back in September, but has now had a chance to get up to speed.

With Alex Pritchard absent through injury, Amad has started in more of a central role in recent weeks, with Roberts operating on the right.