Toure oversaw three draws and six defeats during his time at the club, a run that included a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Sunderland.

Chief Executive of Wigan Athletic Malachy Brannigan said: “Firstly, I’d like to thank Kolo, along with Kevin and Ash, for their efforts during their time at the Football Club. Unfortunately, the results on the field have not been as we would have liked and as tough a decision as this was, the Board felt it necessary to give us the best possible chance of remaining a Championship club next season.

“We know that this time of year is a key period for any football club, ourselves included. Therefore, we will now work swiftly and effectively to ensure the right person is appointed as the next permanent manager of Wigan Athletic, with the immediate objective of remaining in the Second Tier for next season.”