John Marquis scored twice in the game at Fratton Park. The striker’s brace came after goals from Marcus Harness and Lee Brown, which Marquis assisted, as Pompey adapted better to the terrible conditions.

Here, though, we take a look at the latest Sunderland and League One stories that you may have missed today:

Promotion rivals suffer injury blow

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Lindsay.

Sunderland’s promotion rivals in League One have suffered an injury blow.

That’s after news emerged that Rotherham United’s Jamie Lindsay will be out for ‘six to eight’ weeks.

The midfielder has suffered a hamstring injury.

The Scotsman played a key role in the Yorkshire club’s promotion to the Championship in 2020.

Indeed, Lindsay has cemented himself as a key player since making the move to the New York Stadium in 2019 from Ross County.

League One club confirm commitment to academy

Pompey CEO Andy Cullen has confirmed the club’s commitment to the club amid changes to the Blues academy.

Earlier this week, academy chef Sean O’Driscoll resigned from his position citing personal reasons.

Cullen said: ‘The club were concerned to read reports this week suggesting a lack of financial commitment to our academy.

"This could not be further from the truth, especially given Tornante’s multi-million-pound purchase of Roko this summer and their ever-increasing annual investment towards supporting and financing the academy operation.

Sean O'Driscoll left his position as head of coaching and learning earlier this week.

"The owners’ decision this summer to heavily invest in Roko is all part of the strategy to improve the prospects for young talent to achieve their dream of one day representing their local professional football club.

“This has come at a time when many clubs have chosen to scale back on their own academies in the wake of the financial pressures that have arisen from the pandemic, with some other academy committed clubs cancelling or mothballing infrastructure projects altogether.

“Our own academy operation continues to receive a substantial investment each year from our owners. In fact, the annual academy spend has now increased to just under £1 million and according to the last EFL benchmarking report, this yearly investment is 20 per cent above the average for category three academy clubs.’

“Further to those reports of lack of investment, the club – and in particular the academy – were also distressed to read reports on social media of staff ‘mass resignations’. Yet again, these reports are simply not correct. We have had some departures over the summer, but most have been for very positive reasons.

"Some have progressed into first team roles both at Pompey and other clubs, while some of those in non-coaching roles have been able to achieve career promotions in their respective disciplines.

"Just as all academy players want to realise the dream of becoming a full-time professional footballer, many academy staff will have their own career aspirations, to progress to the highest level, and academies provide a great opportunity and a clear pathway to realising such personal dreams.

"The recent positive progression we have witnessed demonstrates that we have some very talented staff capable of achieving great things in their own careers and that time spent at Pompey, developing themselves, can only benefit the club in the long-term.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.