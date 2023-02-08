The 39-year-old only took charge of the Terriers in September following Danny Schofield’s short-reign as manager. However, the club, who currently sit in 22nd place in the division, are now on the hunt for their third manager of the season.

The club tweeted: ‘#htafc has terminated the contract of Head Coach Mark Fotheringham with immediate effect. Kenny Miller has also left the Club. Narcís Pèlach will take control of the team for Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship game at Wigan Athletic.’

Huddersfield Town have announced the departure of Mark Fotheringham as manager (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)