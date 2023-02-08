Sunderland’s rivals sack former Celtic man as manager after less than five months in charge
Huddersfield Town have announced the departure of Mark Fotheringham as manager.
The 39-year-old only took charge of the Terriers in September following Danny Schofield’s short-reign as manager. However, the club, who currently sit in 22nd place in the division, are now on the hunt for their third manager of the season.
The club tweeted: ‘#htafc has terminated the contract of Head Coach Mark Fotheringham with immediate effect. Kenny Miller has also left the Club. Narcís Pèlach will take control of the team for Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship game at Wigan Athletic.’
Fotheringham’s last game in charge of the club was a 2-2 draw with fellow strugglers Blackpool - a match that saw Town twice throw away a one-goal lead against their opponents who played the whole second-half a man down after Gary Madine’s dismissal. Sunderland were 2-0 victors over Huddersfield at the John Smith’s Stadium in November and will host them in mid-April in the return fixture.