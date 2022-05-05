Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats will host the Owls in the first leg at home on Friday, before the return leg at Hillsborough three days later.

Sunderland beat Wednesday 5-0 when the teams last met on Wearside in December – although the Owls were recovering from a Covid-19 outbreak – while Darren Moore’s side won 3-0 in November’s reverse fixture.

Tickets have gone on sale to Sunderland season card holders of both clubs.

CARDIFF, WALES - AUGUST 17: Anthony Pilkington of Cardiff reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City and Blackburn Rovers at Cardiff City Stadium on August 17, 2016 in Cardiff, Wwales.. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here, though, we take a look at the latest news from around the division:

Fleetwood Town release ex-Cardiff, Wigan and Preston man

Sunderland’s rivals in League One this season, Fleetwood Town, have provided details of the players they will be keeping now the regular campaign has ended.

The club announced on its website that new contracts have been agreed with Ellis Harrison and Toto Nsiala while Tom Clarke has triggered a one-year extension to his deal due to the number of appearances achieved last season.

Fleetwood also states that Harrison Biggins, Callum Camps, Kieran O’Hara and Anthony Pilkington will all leave the club when their contracts expire.

Pilkington, 33, played in the Premier League for Norwich as recently as 2014 and has also enjoyed stints in the Championship with Wigan Athletic and Cardiff City.