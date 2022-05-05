The Black Cats will host the Owls in the first leg at home on Friday, before the return leg at Hillsborough three days later.
Sunderland beat Wednesday 5-0 when the teams last met on Wearside in December – although the Owls were recovering from a Covid-19 outbreak – while Darren Moore’s side won 3-0 in November’s reverse fixture.
Tickets have gone on sale to Sunderland season card holders of both clubs.
Most Popular
-
1
Biggest League One play-off fixture ever? How Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday compare to Millwall and Portsmouth
-
2
Sunderland set for biggest attendance of the season against Sheffield Wednesday as club announce staggering ticket update for play-off semi-final
-
3
William Storey-led consortium launches new '£42m-takeover bid' at Sunderland - reports
-
4
Everything Alex Neil said about Nathan Broadhead and Barry Bannan injuries ahead of huge Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday League One play-off clash
-
5
Alex Neil reveals fitness update on Everton striker Nathan Broadhead and makes bold Barry Bannan prediction
Here, though, we take a look at the latest news from around the division:
Fleetwood Town release ex-Cardiff, Wigan and Preston man
Sunderland’s rivals in League One this season, Fleetwood Town, have provided details of the players they will be keeping now the regular campaign has ended.
The club announced on its website that new contracts have been agreed with Ellis Harrison and Toto Nsiala while Tom Clarke has triggered a one-year extension to his deal due to the number of appearances achieved last season.
Fleetwood also states that Harrison Biggins, Callum Camps, Kieran O’Hara and Anthony Pilkington will all leave the club when their contracts expire.
Pilkington, 33, played in the Premier League for Norwich as recently as 2014 and has also enjoyed stints in the Championship with Wigan Athletic and Cardiff City.
The Republic of Ireland international made 28 appearances for Fleetwood during his one-season stint with the club, netting four goals.