Sunderland's rivals in Championship set to lose manager to League One club in shock move
Rotherham United manager Paul Warne is set to join Derby County – according to reports.
The latest suggests that Warne is to depart the Millers after six years in charge to join the Rams, swapping the Championship for League One.
Several outlets state that Warne has agreed to take over at Pride Park, and although the final details are yet to be agreed upon, it is understood the 49-year-old will take the job.
Warne has taken Rotherham United to three promotions to the Championship during his tenure but also experienced three relegations back into League One.
Norwich-born Warne also enjoyed two spells with Rotherham United as a player but now looks set to replace interim manager Liam Rosienor at Derby County.
The Rams were relegated from the Championship last season despite Wayne Rooney’s best efforts to keep the club in the second tier for another campaign.
Sunderland don’t face Rotherham United again until January 28.