Football Insider state that Huddersfield Town have agreed a deal to make Mark Fotheringham their new manager.

The former Celtic and Norwich City player is currently at Hertha Berlin as their assistant manager but reports suggest he is on his way to the Championship.

Previous boss Danny Schofield was sacked by the Terriers after just 69 days in charge of the Championship following a series of poor results.

Hertha Berlin's Scottish assistant coach Mark Fotheringham.

Huddersfield, who sit second bottom of the Championship having lost six of their opening eight games, announced the end of Schofield’s brief reign following a 2-1 home defeat to Wigan.

