Sunderland's rivals eye highly-rated striker with Ipswich, Portsmouth, Reading and Cardiff interested
Several clubs are eyeing a deal for Salford City forward Brandon Thomas-Asante this summer.
That’s according to Football League World who state that Sunderland’s rivals in League One – Ipswich and Portsmouth – are interested in a deal for the attacker.
Championship clubs Reading and Cardiff are also said to be keen on a deal for Thomas-Asante during the upcoming window.
The 23-year-old has done well this season for Salford City boss Gary Bowyer scoring nine times in 29 appearances in League Two
The report states that a number of Championship outfits such as Cardiff City, Reading and Swansea City are tracking his progress having been alerted to Thomas-Asante’s talents.
FLW also state that Wigan Athletic, Portsmouth, Ipswich and Milton Keynes Dons from League One are also interested.
Thomas-Asante came up through MK Dons’ academy before being released in the summer of 2019.
The player’s contract at Moor Lane expires in June 2023.