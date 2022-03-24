That’s according to Football League World who state that Sunderland’s rivals in League One – Ipswich and Portsmouth – are interested in a deal for the attacker.

Championship clubs Reading and Cardiff are also said to be keen on a deal for Thomas-Asante during the upcoming window.

The 23-year-old has done well this season for Salford City boss Gary Bowyer scoring nine times in 29 appearances in League Two

Brandon Thomas-Asante.

FLW also state that Wigan Athletic, Portsmouth, Ipswich and Milton Keynes Dons from League One are also interested.

Thomas-Asante came up through MK Dons’ academy before being released in the summer of 2019.

The player’s contract at Moor Lane expires in June 2023.

