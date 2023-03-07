Sunderland’s revealing minutes played figures - including Leeds and Manchester United loanees: Photo gallery
Sunderland have played 35 league games this season – while their young squad has started to look stretched in recent fixtures.
The Black Cats played seven matches in February and have looked jaded during three consecutive defeats against Rotherham, Coventry and Stoke.
Head coach Tony Mowbray has tried to rotate his team at times, but has highlighted a lack of options in certain positions.
So which Sunderland players have featured the most this season?
Here’s how many minutes each Black Cats player has racked up in all competitions: