Sunderland players celebrate after scoring against Bristol City.

Sunderland’s revealing minutes played figures - including Leeds and Manchester United loanees: Photo gallery

Sunderland have played 35 league games this season – while their young squad has started to look stretched in recent fixtures.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
2 minutes ago

The Black Cats played seven matches in February and have looked jaded during three consecutive defeats against Rotherham, Coventry and Stoke.

Head coach Tony Mowbray has tried to rotate his team at times, but has highlighted a lack of options in certain positions.

So which Sunderland players have featured the most this season?

Here’s how many minutes each Black Cats player has racked up in all competitions:

The 22-year-old has made just one senior appearance off the bench since joining Sunderland in January.

The 22-year-old has made just one senior appearance off the bench since joining Sunderland in January.

Another January signing who made his Black Cats debut against Reading last month.

Another January signing who made his Black Cats debut against Reading last month.

Still just 15, Rigg made two appearances against Fulham in the FA Cup.

Still just 15, Rigg made two appearances against Fulham in the FA Cup.

After making a few appearances off the bench, the 21-year-old is pushing for his first senior start following his January arrival from West Ham.

After making a few appearances off the bench, the 21-year-old is pushing for his first senior start following his January arrival from West Ham.

