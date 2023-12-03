Sunderland's remarkable average attendances compared to Leeds, Ipswich and other Championship rivals - gallery
How do Sunderland's attendances at the Stadium of Light compare to their Championship rivals?
Sunderland remain firmly in the race for a Championship play-off spot despite winning just one of their last five games.
A Jack Clarke equaliser earned Tony Mowbray's side a battling point in Saturday's visit to Millwall and they now turn their focus towards a Stadium of Light double header against West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United over the next week.
Taking six points from those two games would firmly establish the Black Cats in the push for a top six spot ahead of what is always a pivotal period in the season as the hectic festive fixture list kicks in. The meetings with the Baggies and the Whites will see Mowbray's men relying on the outstanding support of the Stadium of Light faithful once again as they get behind their side, just as they have done throughout the season.
With the midway point of the season rapidly approaching, The Echo takes a look at the average attendances and compares Sunderland's average attendances with their Championship rivals.