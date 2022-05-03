They haven’t finished the job just yet, however, even to just get into a playoff position, Sunderland have had to beat some of League One’s biggest clubs.

Portsmouth, Ipswich Town and Bolton Wanderers will all be spending another season in the third-tier as Alex Neil’s side aim to avoid a fifth-straight season there.

Sheffield Wednesday are the team standing in the way between Sunderland and an appearance at Wembley with two huge games to come on Friday and Monday.

But how have Sunderland fared in ‘big’ games this season? And can Black Cats supporters take any hope from their record against the best of the best in League One this season?

Here, we take a look at Sunderland’s record against top-half sides this season and how it compares with the rest of the sides around them:

12th: Accrington Stanley 2021/22 record against top-half = played: 22, won: 5, drew: 4, lost: 13, points: 19 (-24 GD)

11th: Bolton Wanderers 2021/22 record against top-half = played: 22, won: 6, drew: 4, lost: 12, points: 22 (-5 GD)

10th: Oxford United 2021/22 record against top-half = played: 22, won: 6, drew: 6, lost: 10, points: 24 (-4 GD)

9th: Ipswich Town 2021/22 record against top-half = played: 22, won: 5, drew: 9, lost: 8, points: 24 (-3 GD)