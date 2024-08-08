After a long summer of waiting, Sunderland finally get their 2024/25 Championship campaign underway with an away trip to Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon.

The Black Cats have been busy in recent weeks, appointing new manager Regis Le Bris and bringing in a smattering of fresh faces on free transfers. The club have also bid farewell to some first team names too, with Elliot Embleton and Jay Matete the latest duo to depart after completing a permanent transfer to Blackpool and a loan switch to Bolton Wanderers respectively.

But historically speaking, how can Sunderland expect to fare in the Welsh capital this weekend? Last term, the Black Cats were beaten by eventual automatic promotion winners Ipswich Town at the Stadium of Light in their first game of the season - their first defeat in a curtain-raiser since they lost 2-1 to Manchester City at the beginning of their Premier League relegation campaign.

That being said, Sunderland didn’t have it all their own way in the years between those two setbacks.

With that in mind, we’ve taken a look back at the opening day results of every current Championship club for the past five seasons, tallying up their combined points to determine which sides tend to thrive and which tend to flounder at the start of a new campaign.

Of course, it is worth pointing out that several teams have been in different divisions at various points over the last half decade, with fixtures from the Premier League all the way down to League Two to consider, but nevertheless we have ranked all 24 second tier outfits, from first to last, below...

1 . Plymouth Argyle - 12pts Plymouth begin their Championship campaign against Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Watford - 12pts Watford begin their Championship campaign against Millwall on Saturday. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Blackburn Rovers - 9pts Blackburn begin their Championship campaign against Derby County on Saturday. | Getty Images Photo Sales