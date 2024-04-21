Sunderland missed the opportunity to move back into the top half of the Championship table on Saturday afternoon as they lost 1-0 at home to Millwall. Mike Dodds’ side had been in fine form prior to the visit of the Lions, but they could do little to prevent Duncan Watmore’s effort deciding the contest at the Stadium of Light.

It was a disappointing result and it leaves them sitting 13th, with just two more games to play this season. Sunderland travel to Watford next up before returning to Wearside for a final day of the season clash with Sheffield Wednesday, who still have plenty to play for at the bottom of the table.

It’s been a long season for Sunderland, but they will still be keen to end it on a high and with that in mind, we take a look at the Championship form table over the last six games.