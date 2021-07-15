Sunderland's £234m all-time Premier League net-spend compared to Aston Villa, Everton & more

Over the past three decades, billions of pounds have been spent and raked in with world class talents being bought and sold in the English top tier.

While finances in football are noticeably tighter amid the Covid-19 pandemic, a number of Premier League sides have continued to plough on with their spending, leading to three sides now sitting above the £1 billion mark for their total net-spend in the Premier League.

Ahead of the new season, we've rounded up the 40 highest net-spenders in the history of the Premier League, and ranked their total estimated sum accordingly.

On top of that, we've looked into every side's most expensive Premier League signing, and how many seasons they've spent in the division since the inaugural 1992/93 season.

This is where Sunderland rank among the biggest net-spenders in Premier League history:

40th - Ipswich Town Total estimated Premier League net spend: £16m. Most expensive signing: Matteo Sereni from Sampdoria - £5.6 million. Number of seasons in the Premier League: Two.

39th - Reading Total estimated Premier League net spend: £22 million. Most expensive signing: Greg Halford from Oxford United - £2.5 million. Number of seasons in the Premier League: Three.

38th - Sheffield Wednesday Total estimated Premier League net spend: £25 million. Most expensive signing: Gilles de Bild from PSV - £3 million. Number of seasons in the Premier League: Eight.

37th - Charlton Athletic Total estimated Premier League net spend: £ 25 million. Most expensive signing: Jason Euell from Wimbledon - £4.75 million. Number of seasons in the Premier League: Eight.