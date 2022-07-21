The new Championship season is nearly upon us.

Sunderland start the 2022/23 campaign at home to Coventry City.

The Black Cats are finally back in the Championship and will be eager to stamp their mark on the second tier following their promotion from League One.

Alex Neil has been busy so far this summer bolstering his ranks and has brought in winger Jack Clarke from Tottenham Hotspur on a permanent basis.

He has also signed young defender Ali Alese from West Ham United and centre-back Dan Ballard from Arsenal. The latter spent recent years out on loan from the Gunners at Blackpool and Millwall respectively.

It will be interesting to see how key striker Ross Stewart, formerly of Scottish side Ross County, adapts to life in a higher division after he fired 26 goals in all competitions last term.

How does Sunderland’s squad value on fantasy football compare to their league rivals? We take a look, courtesy of Gaffr:

1. Norwich Overall squad value: £178.5m, Number of players: 27, Average player value: £6.6m, Most valuable player: Teemu Pukki (£11.5m) Photo: Harriet Lander Photo Sales

2. Watford Overall squad value: £165m, Number of players: 25, Average player value: £6.6m, Most valuable player: Emmanuel Dennis and Ismaila Sarr (£11m) Photo: Luke Walker Photo Sales

3. Luton Overall squad value: £160.5m, Number of players: 29, Average player value: £5.5m, Most valuable player: Elijah Adebayo (£7.5m) Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4. Sheffield United Overall squad value: £155.5m, Number of players: 25, Average player value: £6.2m, Most valuable player: Billy Sharp (£8.5m) Photo: Sheffield united Photo Sales