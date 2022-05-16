Sunderland's promotion rivals Wycombe Wanderers in striker boost ahead of play-off final

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wycombe have announced striker Sam Vokes has signed a new one-year contract with the club.

A Wycombe statement read: “The 32-year-old striker has enjoyed a sensational first season with the Chairboys, scoring 17 times to help fire Gareth Ainsworth’s men into the League One play-off final.

"He’s now pledged his future to the club by mutually agreeing to trigger an extension in his contract ahead of the final, which takes place at Wembley Stadium against Sunderland on Saturday 21st May.”

Adebayo Akinfenwa and Sam Vokes of Wycombe Wanderers celebrate. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images).

Boss Gareth Ainsworth said: “This is a massive statement of Sam’s commitment to Wycombe Wanderers, and of our ambitions to keep this squad as strong as it can possibly be.”

He added: “The owners and I share a plan to get us into the Championship and continue to build this club into something bigger and better than it’s ever been before.

“Sam is a key component to making that happen and it’s a real mark of the man that he’s signed this contract before knowing for certain which division we’ll be in this year, although he and I both fully believe in our ability to get the win we need this weekend.

“We’re delighted to get this deal completed and our attentions return to preparation for Saturday’s final, where we’ll be giving absolutely everything to win the game and bring Championship football to Adams Park.”