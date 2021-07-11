Sunderland's promotion rivals Sheffield Wednesday strengthen as Portsmouth close in on another signing

Sunderland’s League One rivals Sheffield Wednesday have completed the signing of Queens Park Rangers attacker Olamide Shodipo.

He joins on loan for the season.

A club statement read: “The Owls are pleased to announce the signing of Olamide Shodipo on a season-long loan from Queens Park Rangers.

“A product of the R’s academy, Shodipo spent last season on loan with Oxford where his 13 goals helped the U’s reach the League One play-offs.

“The tricky winger has had previous loan experience with Colchester and Port Vale. Shodipo has also been recognised on the international stage after representing Ireland at Under-21 level.”

Meanwhile, the Portsmouth News report Pompey are closing in on making defender Kieron Freeman their sixth signing of the summer.

The 29-year-old is a free agent after being released by Swansea City at the end of last season.

And finally, Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips has reacted to Charlie Wyke’s move to Wigan Athletic – admitting it seems a ‘strange’ move.

The frontman, who netted 31 times for the Black Cats last season, announced his departure from the Stadium of Light on Tuesday – despite Sunderland’s desire to keep their top scorer on Wearside.

He has signed a three-year deal with Wigan, amid reports he is on £10,000 a week.

“It is strange, I was very surprised by that,” Phillips told Football Insider.

“The contract is a lot better than what he was offered at Sunderland. I can only think that’s the reason.

“Only the player can give you the real reason but it’s a strange one, Considering the clubs he was linked with.”

