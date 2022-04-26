Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats are in with a very slim chance of making the automatics but would need to pick up wins against Rotherham on Tuesday and Morecambe on the final day whilst hoping results and goal difference went their way.

It is more likely that Alex Neil’s side will finish in the play-offs but that scenario is no foregone conclusion with Plymouth Argyle, Wycombe Wanderers, and Sheffield Wednesday all fighting to finish in the top six.

A win or a draw would see The Millers further extend their lead on third place MK Dons and go into the final game of the season with a strong chance of returning to the Championship through the automatic spots.

But what do the numbers currently say about the match between Sunderland and Rotherham United?

Data experts FiveThirtyEight have Sunderland as the favourites for the clash, with the sports analytics website giving Alex Neil’s side a 40 per cent chance of winning the game.

A Rotherham win is 32 per cent with FiveThirtyEight, whilst a draw is 28 per cent.

The Wearsiders, according to FiveThirtyEight, have an outside chance of 23 per cent of going up automatically and a strong 91 per cent chance of finishing in the play-offs.

Interestingly, bookmakers Paddy Power have Sunderland as 11/8 to win the game at the Stadium of Light.