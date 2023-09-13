News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Sunderland's Jack Clarke against Southampton at the Stadium of Light.Sunderland's Jack Clarke against Southampton at the Stadium of Light.
Sunderland's Jack Clarke against Southampton at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland's promotion and play-off chances compared to Leeds United and Leicester City - according to data experts: photo gallery

Sunderland have made a decent start to their second season back in the Championship.
By James Copley
Published 13th Sep 2023, 14:00 BST

The Black Cats suffered back-to-back losses at the beginning of the campaign against Ipswich Town and Preston North End but have since beaten Rotherham United and Southampton with a draw against Coventry sandwiched in between.

Football analysts at Online Sportsbook BetVictor have deployed their predictive Championship supercomputer once again with projections simulating the outcome of the remaining season and the next set of fixtures, incorporating current standings and recent form.

Here, we take a look at the percentage change of Sunderland making the automatic places and play-off spots compared to their rivals:

Zero per cent of automatic promotion at the end of the 2023-24 Championship season. Zero per cent of making the play-offs. According to Football analysts at Online Sportsbook BetVictor.

1. Sheffield Wednesday

Zero per cent of automatic promotion at the end of the 2023-24 Championship season. Zero per cent of making the play-offs. According to Football analysts at Online Sportsbook BetVictor. Photo: Ashley Allen

Photo Sales
Zero per cent of automatic promotion at the end of the 2023-24 Championship season. Zero per cent of making the play-offs. According to Football analysts at Online Sportsbook BetVictor.

2. Rotherham United

Zero per cent of automatic promotion at the end of the 2023-24 Championship season. Zero per cent of making the play-offs. According to Football analysts at Online Sportsbook BetVictor. Photo: Jess Hornby

Photo Sales
Zero per cent of automatic promotion at the end of the 2023-24 Championship season. 0.2 per cent of making the play-offs. According to Football analysts at Online Sportsbook BetVictor.

3. Queens Park Rangers

Zero per cent of automatic promotion at the end of the 2023-24 Championship season. 0.2 per cent of making the play-offs. According to Football analysts at Online Sportsbook BetVictor. Photo: Steve Bardens

Photo Sales
Zero per cent of automatic promotion at the end of the 2023-24 Championship season. 0.2 per cent of making the play-offs. According to Football analysts at Online Sportsbook BetVictor.

4. Huddersfield Town

Zero per cent of automatic promotion at the end of the 2023-24 Championship season. 0.2 per cent of making the play-offs. According to Football analysts at Online Sportsbook BetVictor. Photo: Jess Hornby

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandLeeds UnitedLeicester CityBlack CatsSouthamptonPreston North EndIpswich TownCoventry