Sunderland's promotion and play-off chances compared to Leeds United and Leicester City - according to data experts: photo gallery
The Black Cats suffered back-to-back losses at the beginning of the campaign against Ipswich Town and Preston North End but have since beaten Rotherham United and Southampton with a draw against Coventry sandwiched in between.
Football analysts at Online Sportsbook BetVictor have deployed their predictive Championship supercomputer once again with projections simulating the outcome of the remaining season and the next set of fixtures, incorporating current standings and recent form.
Here, we take a look at the percentage change of Sunderland making the automatic places and play-off spots compared to their rivals: