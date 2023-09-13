Sunderland have made a decent start to their second season back in the Championship.

The Black Cats suffered back-to-back losses at the beginning of the campaign against Ipswich Town and Preston North End but have since beaten Rotherham United and Southampton with a draw against Coventry sandwiched in between.

Football analysts at Online Sportsbook BetVictor have deployed their predictive Championship supercomputer once again with projections simulating the outcome of the remaining season and the next set of fixtures, incorporating current standings and recent form.

Here, we take a look at the percentage change of Sunderland making the automatic places and play-off spots compared to their rivals:

1 . Sheffield Wednesday Zero per cent of automatic promotion at the end of the 2023-24 Championship season. Zero per cent of making the play-offs. According to Football analysts at Online Sportsbook BetVictor. Photo: Ashley Allen Photo Sales

2 . Rotherham United Zero per cent of automatic promotion at the end of the 2023-24 Championship season. Zero per cent of making the play-offs. According to Football analysts at Online Sportsbook BetVictor. Photo: Jess Hornby Photo Sales

3 . Queens Park Rangers Zero per cent of automatic promotion at the end of the 2023-24 Championship season. 0.2 per cent of making the play-offs. According to Football analysts at Online Sportsbook BetVictor. Photo: Steve Bardens Photo Sales