Sunderland's predicted XI to play Sheffield United: gallery
Sunderland return to action against Sheffield United in the Championship this week but which starting XI will Tony Mowbray select?
Sunderland defeated Norwich City at Carrow Road in the league last Sunday in front of a jubilant away end in Norfolk. The result left Mowbray’s men 10th in the table and sitting five points off the play-off places following three straight defeats before the trip to Carrow Road.
Here, though, we look at just one of the ways Sunderland’s head coach could line up against Sheffield United on Wednesday:
