Sunderland’s predicted starting XI gallery to face Wigan - without Ellis Simms, Ross Stewart and Corry Evans
Sunderland are preparing for this weekend’s fixture against Wigan Athletic – but who will start for the Black Cats at the Stadium of Light?
Head coach Tony Mowbray will once again be without recognised strikers Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms, while captain Corry Evans is suspended after picking up five yellow cards this season.
Mowbray has tried different combinations up front, yet his side have scored just once in their last three matches.
The Black Cats sit 12th in the table following last weekend’s defeat at Swansea, while Wigan have climbed to ninth following Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Blackburn.
Here’s our predicted Sunderland XI for the match:
Page 1 of 3