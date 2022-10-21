News you can trust since 1873
Dan Neil playing for Sunderland. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Sunderland’s predicted starting XI gallery to face Burnley - without Aji Alese, Ellis Simms and Ross Stewart

Sunderland are preparing for their Championship fixture against Burnley – but who will start for the Black Cats at the Stadium of Light?

By Joe Nicholson
5 minutes ago

Tony Mowbray’s side will be looking to bounce back from Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat at Blackburn, yet it won’t be easy against the Clarets.

Vincent Kompany’s team have lost just once in the league this season and sit third in the table after 15 games.

Sunderland will once again have to play without a recognised striker following injuries to Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms, while defender Aji Alese has been ruled out until after the World Cup.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland XI to face Burnley:

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

The Sunderland keeper will be hoping to keep his first clean sheet since the goalless draw against Blackpool at the start of this month.

Photo: Martin Swinney

2. RB: Lynden Gooch

After missing Tuesday's match at Blackburn with a foot injury, Gooch could return to the side at full-back. Mowbray has also said Trai Hume could come into the starting XI if Gooch is unavailable.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. CB: Luke O’Nien

An injury to Aji Alese could mean O'Nien is moved back into a centre-back position after starting at right-back against Blackburn.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. CB: Danny Batth

Almost scored with a header at Blackburn and provides height and physicality to Sunderland's backline.

Photo: Frank Reid

BurnleySunderlandEllis SimmsStadium of LightBlackburn
