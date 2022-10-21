Sunderland’s predicted starting XI gallery to face Burnley - without Aji Alese, Ellis Simms and Ross Stewart
Sunderland are preparing for their Championship fixture against Burnley – but who will start for the Black Cats at the Stadium of Light?
Tony Mowbray’s side will be looking to bounce back from Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat at Blackburn, yet it won’t be easy against the Clarets.
Vincent Kompany’s team have lost just once in the league this season and sit third in the table after 15 games.
Sunderland will once again have to play without a recognised striker following injuries to Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms, while defender Aji Alese has been ruled out until after the World Cup.
Here’s our predicted Sunderland XI to face Burnley:
