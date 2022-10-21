Tony Mowbray’s side will be looking to bounce back from Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat at Blackburn, yet it won’t be easy against the Clarets.

Vincent Kompany’s team have lost just once in the league this season and sit third in the table after 15 games.

Sunderland will once again have to play without a recognised striker following injuries to Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms, while defender Aji Alese has been ruled out until after the World Cup.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland XI to face Burnley:

1. GK: Anthony Patterson The Sunderland keeper will be hoping to keep his first clean sheet since the goalless draw against Blackpool at the start of this month. Photo: Martin Swinney Photo Sales

2. RB: Lynden Gooch After missing Tuesday's match at Blackburn with a foot injury, Gooch could return to the side at full-back. Mowbray has also said Trai Hume could come into the starting XI if Gooch is unavailable. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. CB: Luke O’Nien An injury to Aji Alese could mean O'Nien is moved back into a centre-back position after starting at right-back against Blackburn. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. CB: Danny Batth Almost scored with a header at Blackburn and provides height and physicality to Sunderland's backline. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales