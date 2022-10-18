News you can trust since 1873
Alex Pritchard playing for Sunderland against Wigan. Picture by FRANK REID

Sunderland’s predicted starting XI gallery to face Blackburn - with Corry Evans set to return

Sunderland are preparing to face Blackburn Rovers in the Championship – but who will start for the Black Cats at Ewood Park?

By Joe Nicholson
17 minutes ago

Tony Mowbray’s side got back to winning ways by beating Wigan 2-1 on Saturday, with Elliot Embleton and Dennis Cirkin scoring the goals.

Sunderland will once again have to play without a recognised striker against Blackburn, with Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms still unavailable following injury setbacks.

Lynden Gooch is also a doubt for the game with a foot issue, yet captain Corry Evans is available again after serving a one-match suspension for receiving five yellow cards.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland line-up to face Blackburn:

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

The Sunderland keeper could do little about the opening goal against Wigan and made some important interventions from set-pieces.

Photo: Martin Swinney

2. RB: Luke O’Nien

O'Nien's versatility proved important against Wigan as he switched to right-back in the second half. With Lynden Gooch expected to miss the match due to a foot injury, O'Nien could allow Sunderland to switch between a back three and back four.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. CB: Danny Batth

Mowbray praised the centre-back's consistancy and aireal presence during the head coach's pre-match press conference.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. CB: Aji Alese

After some impressive performances at left-back, the defender moved into a centre-back role in the second half against Wigan. Like O’Nien, he could help Sunderland change their shape within games.

Photo: Frank Reid

