Sunderland are set for a very solid first season back in the Championship as they continue to battle it out in mid-table.

The Black Cats are only six points away from the play-offs following an entertaining draw with Hull City on Good Friday, and while they are not likely to break into the top six, it will still be a fine effort. Sunderland were expected to be fighting it out in the bottom half this season, but relegation hasn’t been a concern.