Sunderland fans have less than a month to wait for the return of Championship football. The Black Cats face a long trip to start the season as they take on Cardiff City in Wales on Saturday, August 10 - with a 12.30pm kick-off.

Their first home contest will also be an early start as they host Sheffield Wednesday at the Stadium of Light at 12pm on Sunday, August 18. After a long, drawn-out search Sunderland landed on Regis Le Bris as their next manager and have added two new names to their squad in the form of Simon Moore and, most recently, Alan Browne.