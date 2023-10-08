News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland’s predicted Championship finish compared to QPR, Hull City and Watford - gallery

Sunderland were beaten 4-0 at home by Middlesbrough this weekend

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 8th Oct 2023, 13:00 BST

Sunderland are currently sat in 4th position in the table after picking up 19 points from their first 11 games. The Black Cats head into the international break two points inside the play-offs and nine off the top three.

Tony Mowbray’s side were beaten 4-0 by Middlesbrough last time out and will be eager to bounce back as soon as they can. Next up is an away trip to Stoke City on 21st October.

Here, football analysts at BetVictor have deployed their predictive Championship computer once again, with projections simulating the outcome of the remaining season, incorporating current standings and recent form...

Predicted points - 103

1. Leicester City

Predicted points - 103

Predicted points - 87

2. Ipswich Town

Predicted points - 87

Predicted points - 81

3. Leeds United

Predicted points - 81

Predicted points - 78

4. Sunderland

Predicted points - 78

