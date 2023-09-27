News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland’s predicted Championship finish compared to Middlesbrough, Hull City, Preston & more - gallery

Here’s how the Supercomputer expect the final EFL Championship table to look and how many points Tony Mowbray’s Black Cats will win.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 27th Sep 2023, 15:00 BST

We are still in the early stages of the 2023/24 EFL Championship season and it has been a mixed start for Sunderland who currently find themselves sitting in the play-off spots.

The Black Cats have won four of their opening eight matches but have also drawn one and lost three for a total of 13 points which puts them in fifth place, eight points behind league leaders Leicester City and second placed Ipswich Town. Supporters are hoping that Tony Mowbray can guide the Black Cats to the play-offs at least but what do the data experts say?

Here is the latest Supercomputer prediction from BetVictor for how the 2023/24 EFL Championship league table will finish:

Predicted points = 37

1. 24th - Sheffield Wednesday

Predicted points = 37

Predicted points = 38

2. 23rd - Rotherham United

Predicted points = 38

Predicted points = 40

3. 22nd - Queens Park Rangers

Predicted points = 40

Predicted points = 51

4. 21st - Huddersfield Town

Predicted points = 51

