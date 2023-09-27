We are still in the early stages of the 2023/24 EFL Championship season and it has been a mixed start for Sunderland who currently find themselves sitting in the play-off spots.

The Black Cats have won four of their opening eight matches but have also drawn one and lost three for a total of 13 points which puts them in fifth place, eight points behind league leaders Leicester City and second placed Ipswich Town. Supporters are hoping that Tony Mowbray can guide the Black Cats to the play-offs at least but what do the data experts say?