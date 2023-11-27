Sunderland Women now know their FA Cup third-round opponents - and how much money the could potentially make.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland Women will play Durham Cestria Ladies in the FA Cup third-round - and are set to benefit from the Football Association's increased prizemoney.

The authorities recently announced what they have dubbed a "new landmark investment" into the women's FA Cup which will see the total prize fund for the competition double in size. An additional investment of £3million has been approved by the FA's board, which brings the total prize fund for the competition to £6million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new agreement means there will be a significant increase in prize money for clubs competing from the third round proper onwards for the 2023-24 season.

The Black Cats will enter the FA Cup in the third round alongside their Championship rivals and teams from the Women's Super League (WSL), the top division in England.

If Mel Reay's side wins their third-round clash, they will pocket £35,000 and if they lose, Sunderland will still be boosted by £9,000.

Should Sunderland advance to the fourth round and win again, they will collect £54,000. If they are on the losing side, they will scoop £13,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Sunderland advance to the fifth round, the club could be in line to pocket £80,000 for a victory and £20,000 for a loss.

In the quarter-finals, the prizemoney has risen to £90,000 for a win and £22,500 for a loss. In the semi-finals, Sunderland would potentially earn £160,000 for winning and £40,000.

Teams that reach the FA Cup final could pocket £430,000 if they were to win the competition while losing sides would net £108,000.

Baroness Sue Campbell, the FA's director of women’s football, said: “Doubling the prize money showcases the FA’s clear commitment to the future of the Women’s FA Cup and will help us maintain its stature as the most prestigious domestic women’s cup competition in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That’s why we’re delighted to be making a second successive increase to the prize fund, ensuring that as clubs progress through the competition they receive financial rewards that will empower them to invest in their own futures.