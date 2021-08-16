Sunderland’s potential promotion rivals eye £750k deal and target Arsenal midfielder - Portsmouth and Ipswich Town talk

ACCRINGTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 27: Cameron Burgess of Accrington has a header blocked during the Sky Bet League One match between Accrington Stanley and Portsmouth at The Crown Ground on April 27, 2021 in Accrington, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

The Black Cats made it three wins out of three so far this campaign following 2-1 wins over Wigan Athletic in the league and Port Vale in the Carabao Cup.

Lee Johnson has added five first-team players to his squad so far this window with Corry Evans, Alex Pritchard, Callum Doyle, Dennis Cirkin and Fred Alves arriving at the Stadium of Light.

Here, though, we take you through all of the latest talk surrounding Sunderland and their League One rivals:

Sunderland’s potential promotion rivals eye £750k deal

Ipswich Town are set to sign Cameron Burgess from Accrington Stanley.

That’s according to Alan Nixon of The Sun.

The 25-year-old looks set to leave Accrington Stanley and join League One rivals Ipswich Town in a deal worth £750,000.

The centre-back began his career with Fulham but has featured for all of Cheltenham Town, Oldham Athletic, Bury, Scunthorpe United and Salford City.

The player joined Accrington in the summer of 2020 but now looks set for a move to Paul Cook’s title challengers.

Portsmouth eye deal for Arsenal man

Portsmouth are among several clubs monitoring the situation of Miguel Azeez.

However, a loan move to Championship is also on the table.

Pompey are said to have been watching Azeez ahead of a potential summer loan move, despite the fact they’ve already brought in four midfielders this window.

Danny Cowley’s side will face competition for 18-year-old midfielder