Sunderland's play-off rivals suffer major injury blow as ex-Arsenal man tears calf
Coventry City have suffered an injury blow heading into the final Championship run-in.
The Sky Blues are currently fifth in the table with 66 points from 44 games but have Millwall, Blackburn Rovers, West Brom, Preston North End, Sunderland, Norwich City and Swansea City snapping at their heels.
The Black Cats are 10th with 62 points but a win today against West Brom at the Hawthorns could see Sunderland move up to within a point of the top six with games against Watford and Preston North End to follow.
During Coventry’s 1-1 draw against Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday, ex-Arsenal midfielder Ben Sheaf limped off and missed the following 2-1 win against Reading.
Asked for an update on Sheaf’s fitness, manager Mark Robins said: “He’s got a calf tear so he’s going to be out for the best part of a month. It beggars belief because we’ve had key players pick up injuries all season.”