The Sky Blues are currently fifth in the table with 66 points from 44 games but have Millwall, Blackburn Rovers, West Brom, Preston North End, Sunderland, Norwich City and Swansea City snapping at their heels.

The Black Cats are 10th with 62 points but a win today against West Brom at the Hawthorns could see Sunderland move up to within a point of the top six with games against Watford and Preston North End to follow.

During Coventry’s 1-1 draw against Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday, ex-Arsenal midfielder Ben Sheaf limped off and missed the following 2-1 win against Reading.

COVENTRY, ENGLAND - APRIL 22: Coventry City manager Mark Robins looks on during the Sky Bet Championship between Coventry City and Reading at The Coventry Building Society Arena on April 22, 2023 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)