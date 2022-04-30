Sunderland's play-off rivals Sheffield Wednesday in Barry Bannan injury concern

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bannan went off in their win over Portsmouth on the final day of the League One campaign.

Sunderland host the Owls on Friday night.

Boss Darren Moore has provided an update in his post-match press conference.

Barry Bannan of Sheffield Wednesday. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

He said: “We like to give it 24 to 48 hours to settle down.

“We will then have more of a clear picture.

“Things can settle down in a couple of days.”

Sunderland reached the play-offs thanks to a 1-0 win over Morecambe on the final day.

They suffered their own injury blow, scorer Nathan Broadhead, on loan from Everton, went off after opening the scoring.

It would be a major blow if Broadhead was to miss the first leg of the play-off semi-final given Sunderland’s limited attacking options.