Sunderland's play-off rivals Sheffield Wednesday in Barry Bannan injury concern

Bannan went off in their win over Portsmouth on the final day of the League One campaign.
Sunderland host the Owls on Friday night.
Boss Darren Moore has provided an update in his post-match press conference.
He said: “We like to give it 24 to 48 hours to settle down.
“We will then have more of a clear picture.
“Things can settle down in a couple of days.”
Sunderland reached the play-offs thanks to a 1-0 win over Morecambe on the final day.
They suffered their own injury blow, scorer Nathan Broadhead, on loan from Everton, went off after opening the scoring.
It would be a major blow if Broadhead was to miss the first leg of the play-off semi-final given Sunderland’s limited attacking options.
Neil subbed Ross Stewart late on as a precaution.