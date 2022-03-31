Promotion-chasing Argyle face top-six rivals, Sunderland, in three games' time on April 18, a clash Hardie could be back for.

The 19-goal striker suffered a thigh strain during the 1-0 League One defeat at Ipswich Town last Saturday

Argyle manager Schumacher said: "Grade one is usually two to three weeks. This one, because Ryan is an explosive player, might be about three weeks but he's confident that it won't be.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Hardie

"It depends how quick he recovers. I don't think he has had many muscle injuries since he has been here. We will always err on the side of caution because you don't want to throw him back in too soon.

"Like any team, if you lose your top scorer everyone would be disappointed but we have got four strikers who can all add something different to the team.

"Jordon Garrick now will be excited that he might get a run of starts because he's the most similar to Ryan - he's explosive and runs in behind."

Burton Albion announce small operating profit

Burton Albion has announced an operating profit of £133,005 for the 12-month financial period ending on June 30, 2021.

The club states that its turnover for the year to June 2021 was £3,309,449, as opposed to £4,820,540 for the previous financial year, which included gate receipts of £837,285.

Burton also revealed that wages and salaries for the same period totalled £4,184,344 compared with £4,195,306 for the previous financial year.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.