Argyle chairman Simon Hallett has revealed his club made between £350,000 and £400,000 from their share of the net gate receipts from their FA Cup clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Ther had been some concern over the payment after the UK Government decided to sanction Chelsea’s Russian owner Roman Abramovich following Vladamir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

As well as receiving their share of the gate receipts from the FA Cup clash, Plymouth Argyle have also had a payment from Chelsea after 14-year-old Harry McGlinchey left their academy to join up with the Premier League club.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 05: A general view as the teams warm up ahead of the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Chelsea and Plymouth Argyle at Stamford Bridge on February 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Hallett told Plymouth Live: "As soon as I heard about the sanctions on Abramovich I checked with David Ray (Argyle's head of finance) and we have had two cheques come in from Chelsea.

"One for a young player out of the academy and one for the FA Cup game, and they have both cleared.

"The amount of money from the FA Cup was much less than people expect. It was between £350,000-£400,000.

"Stamford Bridge has a 40,000 capacity and people who say it was £30 a ticket divided by two forget that it costs money to stage a game.

"I do actually remember as I was tucking into the fantastic food in the Chelsea boardroom that we were actually paying for it! I did say we should have just brought a bag full of pasties."

