Moments you may have missed during Sunderland's 3-1 win over Birmingham City at the Stadium of Light.

Jobe Bellingham was one of the last players to leave the Stadium of Light pitch after Sunderland’s 3-1 win over Birmingham.

The 18-year-old, who moved to Wearside from the West Midlands over the summer, was able to speak with many of his former Blues teammates following the full-time whistle. Bellingham’s celebration was understandably reserved when he opened the scoring in the 17th minute, against the side he supported and made 26 senior appearances for.

When he was substituted in the 74th minute, Bellingham was applauded by both sets of supporters, with the Black Cats then 2-1 up following an own goal from former defender Dion Sanderson.

Substitute Adil Aouchiche added a third goal 14 minutes from time to move Tony Mowbray’s side up to sixth in the Championship table. Here are some of the moments you may have missed:

Wayne Rooney’s frustration

Before Bellingham opened the scoring from a corner, Birmingham’s players were appealing that a goal kick should have been given instead. Replays showed the ball did hit Blues defender Emanuel Aiwu but defelcted onto the head of Nazariy Rusyn, meaning a corner shouldn’t have been awarded.

While admitting his side made sloppy mistakes to concede in the second half, Birmingham boss Wayne Rooney was quick to point out the officials’ error for Sunderland’s first goal.

Patrick Roberts injury scare

Towards the end of the first half there was an injury scare for Patrick Roberts when he was clattered by Birmingham midfielder Juninho Bacuna. The Blues player somehow avoided a yellow card despite several collisions with Roberts, who went down off the ball shortly after one of the challenges.

Roberts was then booked for his complaints to the referee following another clash with Bacuna near the corner flag following a short corner. “The ref wasn’t happy with me but I was getting kicked about so what do you want me to do about it?” Roberts told Sky Sports after the match when giving an interview with Jack Clarke. “They are going to try and do that to especially him and me. We knew that coming into it so we have to be ready and make sure we punish them at the other end.”

Injured players watch on

There was a moment during Sky Sports’ TV coverage when the camera showed the Sunderland players who weren’t available watching from behind the dugout. Luke O’Nien and Dan Ballard were both suspended, while Aji Alese, Corry Evans and Elliot Embleton were sat next to the defensive duo as they recover from their injury setbacks.

Former transfer target on the opposite side

Fulham forward Jay Stansfield was one of Sunderland’s transfer targets over the summer but instead signed for Birmingham on loan. The 20-year-old was a regular threat for the visitors in the first half here, assisting their equaliser with a low cross for Koji Miyoshi in the 30th minute. Stansfield is also Birmingham’s top scorer this season with five goals but wasn’t able to get on the scoresheet against the Black Cats.

Familiar faces return to the Stadium of Light

