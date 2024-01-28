News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland's outstanding home attendances compared to Hull, Middlesbrough and other Championship rivals

How does Sunderland's average attendance at the Stadium of Light compare to their Championship rivals?

By Mark Carruthers
Published 28th Jan 2024, 17:00 GMT

A mixture of delight and relief reverberated around the Stadium of Light as the full-time whistle was blown to bring an end to Sunderland's 3-1 win against Stoke City.

After a week dominated by talk of Michael Beale and his struggle to make an impact in the early weeks of his reign, the Black Cats turned the focus fully on on-field matters as Mason Burstow, Abdoullah Ba and Pierre Ekwah all found the net in what felt like a comfortable win over the Potters.

The win ensured Beale's men remain within striking distance of the play-off places and lie level on points with sixth placed Coventry City as a key phase of the season rapidly approaches.

Once again, the Black Cats faithful showed their outstanding support as they roared their side on to a ninth win in 16 home games - but how does the average attendance at the Stadium of Light compare to other grounds across the Championship?

10,695

1. Rotherham - New York Stadium

10,695

15,428

2. Blackburn Rovers - Ewood Park

15,428

16,210

3. Swansea City - Swansea.com Stadium

16,210

16,325

4. Millwall - The Den

16,325

