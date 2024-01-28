A mixture of delight and relief reverberated around the Stadium of Light as the full-time whistle was blown to bring an end to Sunderland's 3-1 win against Stoke City.

After a week dominated by talk of Michael Beale and his struggle to make an impact in the early weeks of his reign, the Black Cats turned the focus fully on on-field matters as Mason Burstow, Abdoullah Ba and Pierre Ekwah all found the net in what felt like a comfortable win over the Potters.

The win ensured Beale's men remain within striking distance of the play-off places and lie level on points with sixth placed Coventry City as a key phase of the season rapidly approaches.