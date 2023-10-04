Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland's 'mystery injury' has been revealed to be influential attacking midfielder Alex Pritchard.

Head coach Tony Mowbray revealed in his pre-match press conference that he would be without a 'pretty key' player for Watford's visit to the Stadium of Light on Wednesday night.

Pritchard has been a regular in the starting XI through Sunderland's good form over recent weeks and speaking on Tuesday, Mowbray said he would be a major doubt for Middlesbrough's visit on Saturday. It is not thought to be a major injury, however, and should therefore not impact Pritchard's involvement after the international break.

Mowbray has turned to Abdoullah Ba in Pritchard's absence, though it is not yet clear whether he wil play in the number ten role or whether Patrick Roberts will be moved infield.

Pritchard's absence has also allowed for Jewison Bennette's return to the matchday squad, with the Costa Rican named on the bench.

"The medical department said that he would definitely miss this game on Wednesday, and that he would be unlikely for Saturday but that we would have to wait and see," Mowbray said of Pritchard.

"That's about as direct a quote as I can get to off the top of my head. So we'll just have to wait and see for Middlesbrough.

"It's frustrating but that's why you've got a squad and it always presents an opportunity for another player. The challenge is for the team to keep functioning."

Sunderland XI: Patterson; Hume, Ballard, O'Nien, Huggins; Neil, Jobe; Ba, Roberts, Clarke; Burstow