Sunderland's Mike Dodds spotted watching Champions League final with Bellingham family at Wembley
and live on Freeview channel 276
Real Madrid won their 15th Champions League title last night in the final at Wembley Stadium after a 2-0 win against Borussia Dortmund - and several Sunderland figures were in attendance.
Jude Bellingham started the game for the Spaniards and assisted Madrid’s second goal on the night with brother and Sunderland player Jobe Bellingham watching on from the stands with their mother and father.
The two brothers were captured by cameras celebrating on the pitch at Wembley after the final whistle as Jude celebrated a La Liga and Champions League double in his first season at the club. The Bellingham family were also joined in the stands at Wembley by Sunderland man Mike Dodds.
Dodds played a big role in bringing both Jude and Jobe Bellingham through the academy at Birmingham City before Jude’s moves to Borussia Dortmund and then Real Madrid while Jobe followed Dodds to Sunderland last summer.
Last year, Jude said of Dodds: "He's done everything for me really. He's developed me as a player and also a person really since I was a kid, and he's moulded the person that I am today.
"A lot of the reason why I play the way that I do is because of him. I'm very grateful to him for what he's done for me and how he's been the way I am. When I first started working with Mike, he was someone who accepted you for who you were. He never tried to change you and I think that's the most important thing."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.