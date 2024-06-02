Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Sunderland man was spotted with the Bellinghams during the Champions League final

Real Madrid won their 15th Champions League title last night in the final at Wembley Stadium after a 2-0 win against Borussia Dortmund - and several Sunderland figures were in attendance.

Jude Bellingham started the game for the Spaniards and assisted Madrid’s second goal on the night with brother and Sunderland player Jobe Bellingham watching on from the stands with their mother and father.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two brothers were captured by cameras celebrating on the pitch at Wembley after the final whistle as Jude celebrated a La Liga and Champions League double in his first season at the club. The Bellingham family were also joined in the stands at Wembley by Sunderland man Mike Dodds.

Dodds played a big role in bringing both Jude and Jobe Bellingham through the academy at Birmingham City before Jude’s moves to Borussia Dortmund and then Real Madrid while Jobe followed Dodds to Sunderland last summer.

Last year, Jude said of Dodds: "He's done everything for me really. He's developed me as a player and also a person really since I was a kid, and he's moulded the person that I am today.