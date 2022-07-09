Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is all the latest transfer gossip that has emerged from the Stadium of Light and beyond:

SAFC’s Clarke pull

Sunderland are closing in on the signing of Jack Clarke who could join the team during their training camp in Portugal.

Jack Clarke in action for Sunderland (Picture by FRANK REID)

Clarke impressed during a loan stint at the Black Cats last season and is set to re-join the club, with reports that he could sign a four-year deal at the Stadium of Light.

According to Sky Sports’ Michael Bridges, Alex Neil’s side have reportedly beaten the interests of ‘at least eight Championship clubs’ to land the winger.

Bridges wrote on Twitter: ‘Jack Clarke close to permanent transfer to Sunderland. Clearly a talent but didn’t work out at Spurs. Understand at least eight Championship clubs were keen but he only wanted to join Sunderland. #THFC #SAFC’

Clarke would be a major coup for Sunderland this summer and adds quality to the squad following their capture of Daniel Ballard from Arsenal.

Blades reject Berge bid

Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge has reportedly been the centre of a £17.9million offer from Bundesliga side Werder Bremen.

According to Sky Sports, the Blades have not accepted the offer and are holding out for a fee closer to the £22million they paid Genk for his services in January 2020.

Many believe that Berge will leave Bramall Lane this summer following United’s failure to make their return to the Premier League at the first time of asking, however, their asking price for the Norwegian may deter potential buyers.

Two other Bundesliga clubs are said to be interested in the 24-year-old, however, it is only Werder Bremen that have submitted a concrete offer.

Premier League side Leeds United have also been credited with an interest in Berge this summer.

Baggies ‘in talks’ with Gayle

West Brom are reportedly ‘in talks’ to sign Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle.

Gayle is expected to leave Tyneside this summer and could reunite with former boss Steve Bruce at the Hawthorns.

The 32-year-old played for the Baggies in 2018/19 and had a very impressive season in the Midlands, bagging 24 goals in 41 games in all competitions.