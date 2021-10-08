Four of Lee Johnson’s players will feature in league action this weekend across League Two and the National League.

Midfielder Jack Diamond will look to continue his solid start for League Two Harrogate Town as they look to close the gap on leaders Forest Green Rovers with the visit of Scunthorpe United.

Diamond has featured six times since his loan move to Yorkshire scoring in last weekend’s win over Oldham Athletic.

Jack Diamond is currently on loan with League Two side Harrogate Town (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Another midfielder looking to continue his run of games is Josh Hawkes. The 22-year-old was a surprise exclusion from Johnson’s squad having impressed for the U23’s last season.

Hawkes made an instant impact on Merseyside assisting Tom Davies’ winner against Hartlepool United on debut and will look to have an impact as Micky Mellon’s side host Colchester United this evening.

Benji Kimpioka made his Southend United debut last weekend in controversial circumstances as Shrimpers chairman Ron Martin confronted fans chanting for him to leave the club during their 2-0 defeat to Solihull Moors.

Kimpioka was an unused substitute in the midweek win over Eastleigh but will have another opportunity to make his home debut on Saturday when Chesterfield visit Roots Hall.

Sunderland’s fourth loan star in action this weekend is goalkeeper Anthony Patterson. The young stopper was loaned to Notts County last month but has endured a difficult start to life at Meadow Lane.

Despite starting all three of the Magpies National League fixtures since his arrival, the 21-year-old is yet to taste victory, losing all three games while conceding eight goals.

County can climb into the National League play-off places with a win over the Spireites.

Meanwhile, on loan striker Will Grigg - who it was revealed by Rotherham United boss Paul Warne can be recalled to the Stadium of Light in January should Sunderland head coach Johnson choose to - will not be in action with the Millers’ League One fixture against Charlton Athletic at the Valley also being postponed due to a number of international call-ups.

