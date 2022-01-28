Lee Johnson, Manager of Sunderland. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Sunderland’s line up next month - if the latest January transfer news is true

The Black Cats have already enjoyed a positive window, but they might be done just yet...

By Jason Jones
Friday, 28th January 2022, 5:15 pm

With the arrivals of Patrick Roberts, Jack Clarke, Trai Hume, and Danny Batth, Sunderland have already bolstered their squad considerably this January.

But with just a few days left before the window slams shut, Lee Johnson’s men are still being linked with a couple of exciting swoops that would give them even greater strength in depth.

We’ve taken a look at how Sunderland could line up with a combination of their new signings and the players they are still being mentioned in relation to...

1. GK: Ron-Thorben Hoffmann

The Bayern Munich loanee has impressed during his time on Wearside, and remains the Black Cats’ first choice between the sticks. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

2. RB: Bailey Wright

Wright will be one of a number of players Lee Johnson can utilise at right-back, with new signing Trai Hume also waiting in the wings. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

3. CB: Callum Doyle

The teenager has shown himself to be a hugely precocious talent during his stint in the north east. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

4. CB: Danny Batth

Batth made his debut in the recent 1-0 win over Portsmouth, and looked every inch the defensive general Sunderland have been crying out for. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

