Sunderland's League One rivals Sheffield Wednesday strengthen with signing of former Middlesbrough winger

Mendez-Laing – who started his career with Wolves – later had spells at Peterborough and Rochdale before joining Cardiff in 2017.

A club statement read: “Sheffield Wednesday are pleased to announce the signing of Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

“The winger left Middlesbrough at the end of last season and now joins the Owls.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“The 29-year-old began his career with Wolves before moving to Peterborough following loan spells with Posh and Sheffield United.”

Sunderland, meanwhile, may have to dip into the free agent market themselves as they need options at left-back

